Aadi Perukku, a Tamil festival is being celebrated today in the state of Tamil Nadu. Also written as Aadiperukku it falls on the 18th day of Tamil month of Adi which is the gregorian months of mid-July to mid-August. This year it is celebrated on August 2. The festival pays a tribute to nature and its element of water. People worship the river and other water resources for sustaining life. Worship of Amman deities is organised to pray and express gratitude to nature for its bountiful grace. On this day, we tell you more about the history and significance of the day.

AadiPerukku is celebrated on 18th day of Tamil month. It falls on 2nd or 3rd of August every year. Hence "Padinettam perukku" – Padinettu signifies eighteen, and Perukku denotes rising. Goddess Parvathi Devi is worshipped by women on this day. They pray for a better yield and good farming season in the forthcoming days.

Significance and Celebrations of Aadi Perukku

This festival is mostly celebrated by the farmer community, since their livelihood depends more on the water sources. It is one a kind festival that worships the rivers and water sources in the country. As per Puranas, Parvathi devi meditated to seek the divine vision of Lord Shiva. Lord Siva then appeared as Shanka-Naraya swami. So people also pray to Goddess Parvathi on this day.

People pray to the Pachai Amman goddess as a divine manifestation to establish peace and harmony in the world. She is also called as the goddess of marriage as she blesses those who want to get married. There is a Pachai amman temple of Thirumullaivaayal where people gather for worship on this day.

The celebrations of this day take place near river basins, water tanks, lakes and wells etc. of Tamil Nadu when the water levels rise significantly after the onset of Monsoon. Devotees pray and make offerings into the sacred river like rice and flowers. They pray to river Cauveri in the south and ask the goddess to bless them with abundant water for a successful harvest.

