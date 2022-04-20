Administrative Professionals' Day is observed every year in the month of April to recognize and appreciate the contributions of secretaries and administrative assistants. The day is celebrated in a number of countries but on different dates. India will mark its Administrative Professionals' Day 2022 on Wednesday, 21st of April. The special occasion seeks to celebrate all the hardworking and dedicated professionals who keep a company running smoothly every day. Without any doubt, strong and smart administration is absolutely essential for maintaining an organisation's decorum and seamless day-to-day operations. Therefore, each year the company should give at least a single day to thank and show gratitude to everybody working in the admin department. April 2022 Holiday Calendar With Major Indian Festivals and Events: Chaitra Navratri, Ramadan, Good Friday; Check List of All Important Dates and Bank Holidays for the Month.

Administrative Professionals' Day History

The International Association of Administrative Professionals promotes National Administrative Professionals Day. The annual observance was first launched in the year 1952 when U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Charles Sawyer proclaimed the month of June as 'National Secretaries Week'. Afterwards, in the same year, June 4th was designated National Secretaries Day. The name of the day was later changed to Administrative Professionals in 2000 when the day was also added and the events moved to the April calendar slot.

Administrative Professionals' Day Gift Ideas & Significance

Administrative professionals are often the company's maestros, quietly but prominently ensuring colleagues hit their marks, work in a team and come together at the right time. To celebrate the day professionals like personal assistants, secretaries, executive assistants, administrative assistants, receptionists, client services representatives, and other important administrative support professionals are given gifts and free meals. One can thank all the professionals by surprising them with a card, flower, succulents for the office desk, a bundle of bestselling books, an assorted box of stationeries, diaries and sweetmeat boxes. Moreover, in return, the person in the respective department can share his or her tips and tricks to being the best administrative professional.

