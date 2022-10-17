Ahoi Ashtami, which is also called Ahoi Aathe, is a fast observed during Ashtami Tithi, which falls around eight days before Diwali Puja and four days after Karwa Chauth. This strict Nirjala fasting day, without any food or water, was traditionally observed by mothers for the well-being of their sons. These days, women observe this fast for the prosperity and well-being of all their children. Mothers on this day worship Goddess Ahoi, who is a form of Goddess Parvati, and offerings like Puri, Halwa and Pua are made during the Puja. Women on this day rise early and pledge to keep a strict fast for their children. On this auspicious fasting day, here is everything you need to know about Ahoi Ashtami 2022 moonrise timing in India, Ahoi Aathe 2022 Puja Muhurat and how to break the fast on this day. Ahoi Ashtami 2022 Beautiful Rangoli Designs: Get Tutorials for Patterns To Draw on the Wall or Embroider on a Piece of Cloth for This North Indian Fasting Festival (Watch Videos).

Moonrise Time on Ahoi Ashtami 2022

Ahoi Ashtami 2022 is being celebrated on October 17, Monday, and just like with the fast on Karwa Chauth, women wait eagerly for the moon to rise to break their fast. However, for the Ahoi Ashtami fast, there are two ways of breaking the fast. While some women break their fast during twilight after stars are sighted in the sky, some others wait for the moon to rise to break their fast. As the moon rises very late on the day of Ahoi Ashtami, many prefer to break their fast after watching the stars.

Moonrise Time on Ahoi Aathe 2022: 11:26 pm

Sanjh (Evening) Time for Sighting Stars: 06:13 pm

Ahoi Ashtami Puja Muhurat: 05:50 pm to 07:05 pm

How to Break the Ahoi Ashtami Fast

While there are two ways in which women can break their fast on Ahoi Ashtami, this fast is recommended to be observed from dawn to dusk and is usually broken after the stars are sighted in the sky. Women can also wait for moonrise to break their fast but it is not advised since the moon on Ashtami Tithi rises very late. The rituals of this fasting day involve drawing an image of Goddess Ahoi on the wall or embroidering it on a piece of clothing to be hung on the wall. Some people also bring an idol of Ahoi Mata home to worship it. In the evening, Ahoi Ashtami Vrat Katha is recited, after which women wait for the stars to appear to break their fast.

