Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi is the Sankashti Chaturthi that falls on a Tuesday. Sankashti Chaturthi, also known as Sankatahara Chaturthi, is a day in every lunar month of the Hindu calendar dedicated to Ganesha. This year Angarki Chaturthi 2022 or Sankashti Chaturthi April 2022 falls on April 19. It is also known as Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat. Here's a collection of Angarki Chaturthi 2022 images, Angarki Chaturthi messages in Marathi, Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi wishes in Marathi, Happy Angarki Chaturthi 2022 greetings in Marathi and so on. Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi 2022 Date and Time: Know Tithi, Shubh Muhurat and Puja Vidhi to Observe Festival of Ganesha Sankatahara.

On Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi, devotees observe fast and worship Lord Ganesha. It’s is believed that observing fast on this day would fulfil all your desires, relieve you from all the problems and bless you with a contended life. As you celebrate Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi 2022 we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this auspicious day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. WhatsApp Messages, Wishes, Greetings, Lord Ganesha Photos and HD Wallpapers To Share With Family and Friends

On this day, devotees start the day by observing the early morning bath. They worship Lord Ganesha and offer him Modak. The idol of Lord Ganesha is decorated with flowers and aarti is performed. Devotees observe fast from sunrise and break the fast after moonrise. The moon is also worshipped with offerings like sandalwood paste, rice and flowers. Here are messages about Lord Ganesha that you can download and send to all your loved ones to wish them on Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, and HD wallpapers and SMS.

It is believed that fasting on Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi gives relief from Manglik Dosha. It also brings you happiness, good health and prosperity. It helps wash away all your sins and overcome financial, family, health or marriage problems. It also removes all the obstacles and blesses you with intelligence. As you celebrate the day by worshipping Lord Ganesha, the supreme Lord of intelligence, here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on the auspicious day. Wishing everyone Happy Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi 2022!

