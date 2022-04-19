Happy Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi 2022! Today is Angaraki Sankashti Chaturthi on the first Tuesday of Sawan month. Due to the Chaturthi falling on Tuesday, it is called Angarak Chaturthi or Angaraki Sankashti Chaturthi. This year the special day will fall on April 19, 2022. There are two Chaturthi in every month. Vinayaka Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha and Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha which is called Sankashti Chaturthi. This special day of Sankashti Chaturthi is said to answer all your prayers. On this day a fast is kept for Lord Ganesha, and it is said that Angaraki Chaturthi is directly related to the planet Mars, which is considered a symbol of strength. Worshipping Lord Ganesha on Angaraki Sankashti Chaturthi removes all the troubles of the devotees and brings happiness, prosperity and peace to their lives. Along with this, the blessings of Lord Ganesha are obtained from the effect of this fast and all the wishes of the devotees are fulfilled. Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi 2022 Date and Time: Know Tithi, Shubh Muhurat and Puja Vidhi to Observe Festival of Ganesha Sankatahara.

Sankashti Chaturthi translates to the holy date to defeat the troubles and problems in life. If this date falls on Tuesday, then its importance increases tenfold. Those who observe Angaraki Chaturthi fast must get up before sunrise on this day. They must, worship Lord Ganesha which sees incense lamps, flowers, Durva and nuts that are offered to Ganpati. You must also offer Modak to Lord Ganesha. On this day Ganesha devotees also wish each other. You can also wish your friends and relatives Happy Angaraki Sankashti Chaturthi on this special occasion by sending devotional messages, WhatsApp stickers, quotes, greetings, images of Ganpati Bappa.

Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi Wishes in Marathi

Happy Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi Greetings

Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi Messages in Marathi

Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi Images in Marathi

Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi HD Wallpapers

Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi Banner in Marathi

Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi Quotes in Marathi

According to religious beliefs, worshiping Lord Ganesha on the day of Sankashti Chaturthi removes all the obstacles of the devotees. Lord Ganesha is also called Vighnaharta in the scriptures which means he destroys all the issues in life. It is said that seeing the moon on the day of Sankashti Chaturthi is auspicious and the fast is considered complete only after offering Arghya to the moon.

