Every year, Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day is celebrated with great zeal and fanfare across the state on February 20. On this day in 1987, this north-eastern state of India was formed from the erstwhile North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA) region and became a full-fledged State. Also known as the 'Land of Rising Sun', Arunachal Pradesh is the largest of the seven sister states of Northeast India by area. As we celebrate Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day 2023, here are some Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day wishes and greetings, Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day pics, and Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day images that you can download and share with your loved ones. If you are looking for Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day 2023 wishes, greetings, HD images and WhatsApp status, we have compiled a list of wishes below that you can share with your family and friends as images and wallpapers.

Arunachal Pradesh was established as the North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA) in 1954 and later became a full-fledged state on February 20, 1987. According to historical records, the NEFA was renamed Arunachal Pradesh by Bibhabasu Das Shastri, the Director of Research and KAA Raja, the Chief Commissioner of Arunachal Pradesh on January 20, 1972, and it became a union territory. Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day is an important day in the history of the state. Several events are held across the state to showcase the diversity of the north-eastern state.

