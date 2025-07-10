Ashadha Purnima, also known as Ashadhi Purnima, also known as Guru Purnima in many parts of India, is a full moon day that holds immense religious and spiritual importance, especially in Hindu and Buddhist traditions. Falling in the month of Ashadha (June-July), it marks the onset of the holy Chaturmas, a four-month period of devotion, penance, and spiritual discipline. This Purnima is considered auspicious for initiating spiritual practices and observing rituals to seek divine blessings and inner purification. Ashadha Purnima 2025 falls on Thursday, July 10, coinciding with Guru Purnima. In this article, we bring you Ashadha Purnima 2025 wishes, images, Guru Purnima WhatsApp messages, greetings, quotes and HD wallpapers that you can share on the full moon day.

In Hinduism, Ashadha Purnima is often observed with prayers to Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva. In Maharashtra, this day also signifies the conclusion of the famous Pandharpur Wari pilgrimage. Devotees of Lord Vithoba (a form of Krishna) walk for days to reach the town of Pandharpur, singing abhangas (devotional songs) and carrying palkhis (palanquins) of saints like Dnyaneshwar and Tukaram. The arrival of the palkhi on Ashadhi Purnima is celebrated with great fervour and joy, symbolising devotion, endurance, and unity. As you observe Ashadha Purnima 2025, share these Ashadha Purnima 2025 wishes, images, Guru Purnima WhatsApp messages, greetings, quotes and HD wallpapers.

Ashadha Purnima (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Day of Reflection, Gratitude, and Connection to the Wisdom That Shapes Your Journey on Ashadha Purnima.

Happy Guru Purnima (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Guru Awakens the Light Within, Not by Giving Answers, but by Igniting the Questions. May You Always Find Such Guidance in Life.

Guru Purnima Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As the Moon Shines Bright Tonight, May Your Life Be Brightened by the Light of Your Guru’s Blessings.

Ashadha Purnima (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On Ashadha Purnima, May You Honor the Teacher Within You and Around You, and Walk the Path of Light and Clarity.

Ashadha Purnima (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Be Grateful for Those Who Showed Us the Value of Silence, Patience, and Presence. Happy Ashadha Purnima.

Ashadha Purnima also holds deep significance in Buddhism. It is believed that Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon to his five disciples at Sarnath on this very day, establishing the foundation of the Sangha (monastic community). Hence, it is a day of remembrance, reflection, and renewal of vows for Buddhist monks and followers. Whether through a spiritual pilgrimage or inner reflection, Ashadha Purnima encourages individuals to seek higher knowledge, express gratitude, and begin or strengthen their spiritual journey. It acts as a reminder that enlightenment and peace come from self-discipline, devotion, and sincere effort.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2025 06:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).