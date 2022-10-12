Atla Tadde is a Hindu festival which is celebrated with great enthusiasm by the people of Andhra Pradesh. Traditionally celebrated by unmarried as well as married women, who seek a good husband or pray for the health and well-being of their partner, respectively, Atla Tadde 2022 will be celebrated on October 12. This annual celebration is known as the Telugu equivalent of Karwa Chauth. To celebrate Atla Tadde 2022, people often share Happy Atla Tadde greetings, Atla Tadde 2022 wishes and WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers for free download online and SMS with all the women who keep a fast on this day. Happy Atla Tadde 2022 Wishes and Greetings: Share Images, HD Wallpapers and WhatsApp Messages on This Fasting Day To Celebrate the Auspicious Occasion.

Atla Tadde is celebrated on the third night after the full moon in the Ashwayuja month of the Telugu calendar. Traditionally, women observe a stringent fast throughout the day and abstain from eating anything or even drinking water to mark this observance. The festival is filled with various rituals and traditions which are similar to the observance of Karwa Chauth in North India. People who observe the Atla Tadde fast wake up early in the morning and have Perugu (curd) and Gongura chutney. Singing the Atla Tadde songs, playing on swings and celebrating with the community are all common practices for this festival.

Atla Tadde 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online

Atla Tadde 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Atla Tadde 2022 Images

Atla Tadde Wishes (File Image)

Atla Tadde 2022 Greetings and Wishes

Atla Tadde 2022 Wishes and Messages (File Image)

Atla Tadde 2022 HD Wallpapers

Happy Atla Tadde 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Atla Tadde 2022 Wishes and WhatsApp Messages

Atla Tadde 2022 Greetings & HD Images (File Image)

The day-long fast is finally broken after watching the moon, near a pond or a lake. Some people also make special offerings for Goddess Gowri on this day. This celebration of Atla Tadde 2022 is sure to fill your life with love, light and happiness. Happy Atla Taddi 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2022 06:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).