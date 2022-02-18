Attukal Pongala is observed at the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple in Kerala. This day marks the penultimate celebration of the 10-day Attukal festivals, an annual festival of Malayali people across the country. As we celebrate Attukal Pongala, people are sure to share Happy Attukal Pongala greetings, Attukal Pongala 2022 messages, Attukal Pongala wishes in Malayalam Attukal Pongala WhatsApp Stickers, and Facebook status with family and friends to celebrate this festival.

Every year the priests of Attukal Bhagavathy Temple organize the Attukal festival to celebrate Goddess Attukal Bhagwati, who is known to be An incarnation of Kannaake. Attukal Pongala Festival is considered to be an extremely auspicious event by the people in this district. On this day, women especially gather at the Bhagavathy Temple and prepare Pongal as a naivedya offering for the goddess. Attukal Pongala 2022 in Kerala: Know Date and Significance of Celebrating the 10-Day Malayalam Festival.

While traditionally large groups of people gathered together at the temple for this festival, a celebration this year is found to be more socially distanced. People have been advised to prepare their Pongal recipes in their own homes in order to take all necessary precautions, even on this auspicious day. However, the spirit of the community festival can surely be kept alive with the help of Happy Attukal Pongala greetings, Attukal Pongala 2022 messages, Attukal Pongala Wishes in Malayalam, Attukal Pongala WhatsApp Stickers, and Facebook Status Pictures You can share with your family and friends.

We hope that this auspicious celebration fills your life with all the happiness and love in the world. Women partaking in the Attukal Pongala festival are expected to don new clothes and use all new utensils to prepare this meal. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Attukal Pongala 2022!

