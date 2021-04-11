The whole of Punjab and many parts of Northern India gears up to celebrate the harvest festival of Baisakhi, also spelt as Vaisakhi. On this joyful day, the farmers offer prayers and thanks for a bountiful harvest of the Rabi crop. Baisakhi also marks the beginning of the Hindu solar New Year. Vaisakhi marks the first day of the month of Vaisakha. As the festival is approaching, here we bring you Baisakhi 2021 wishes and HD images. Given the present situation, these digital Happy New Year greetings stand significant. Check out the latest collection of Happy Vaisakhi messages, photos, and quotes and share them through Facebook, Telegram, Signal and other social media platforms. In addition, we also bring you the direct link to download the newest WhatsApp stickers.

Baisakhi 2021 is on April 13. It is on the same day when Maharashtrians celebrate Gudi Padwa. For Hindus, Vaisakhi is the traditional solar new year, a harvest festival. Mandirs and Gurudwaras are decorated, and individuals perform a mandatory Daan (charity) and more. This year, Baisakhi will be observed much like other festivals, in a limited and virtual manner. Send your warm New Year greetings to your close ones with these Happy Baisakhi 2021 wishes, HD images, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook greetings, Vaisakhi Signal HD images, and Telegram quotes.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Festival of Harvest With Love and Joy. Hope God Bless You With the Best, Happy Baisakhi!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May God Shower You With Endless Blessings, Love, and Happiness. This Festival Brings the Best Growth to You. Happy Baisakhi!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Waheguru Blesses You With Growth, Health, and Peace on This Festival of Harvest. Celebrate Baisakhi With Our Love and Joy!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You the Festival of Baisakhi and New Year to All the Sikhs. Happy Baisakhi May Gold Bless With Loads of Love and Blessings!

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp has introduced many super cool stickers for users to download the collection of stickers available online. To get the latest WhatsApp stickers, Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE. We wish you and your family a safe and Happy Baisakhi!

