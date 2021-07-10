Islamabad/Dubai, July 10: Muslims in Pakistan, Bangladesh and United Arab Emirates (UAE) will look for the crescent moon this evening, sighting of which will mark beginning of Zul Hijjah month and fix the date for Eid Ul Azha festival. Also known as Eid al-Adha, Bakra Eid and Bakrid, Eid Ul Azha is celebrated from 10th of Zul Hijjah month for three-to-four days. The likely dates for Eid al-Adha in Pakistan, Bangladesh and UAE are mentioned below. Eid al-Adha: List of Rules Prescribed by Islam For Animal Slaughtering on Bakrid.

Ruet-e-Hilal committees (moon sighting committees) in Pakistan, Bangladesh and UAE will assemble this evening to confirm whether the crescent moon is visible. The general public has also been urged to look for the moon and report their testimony if it is sighted. A Islamic month completes 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the new moon on the 29th night of the month. Bakra Eid 2021 Date in India: When Will Eid al-Adha Be Celebrated? Know Tentative Dates Here.

A new month begins when the crescent moon is sighted on the 29th day of the ongoing month. If the moon is not sighted on 29th, the ongoing month completes 30 days and a new month begins the next day. Today marks the 29th of Zul Qadah, the month before Zul Hijjah. If the moon is sighted this evening, Zul Hijjah month will begin from tomorrow, July 11, and Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on July 20 in Pakistan, Bangladesh and UAE.

If the moon is not sighted, the ongoing Zul Qadah month will complete 30 days and Zul Hijjah will start from July 12. In this case, Eid Ul Azha will fall on July 21 in Pakistan, Bangladesh and UAE. Meanwhile, the Royal Court of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced that Eid al-Adha festivities will begin from July 20.

