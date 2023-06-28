Bakrid, also popularly known as Eid al-Adha, is the second of the two main festivals celebrated in Islam which marks the culmination of the hajj (pilgrimage) rites at Mina, Saudi Arabia, near Mecca. In the Islamic lunar calendar, Bakrid falls on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah and lasts for four days. Eid-Ul-Adha 2023 in India will be observed on June 29. As we celebrate Bakrid 2023, here is a collection of Bakrid greetings, Bakrid 2023 wishes, Eid al-Adha pics, Eid al-Adha wishes and messages, Bakrid WhatsApp DP, wallpapers, Bakrid GIFs and Eid al-Adha SMS to share with your family and friends. Eid al-Adha Mubarak 2023 Wishes & Bakrid Mubarak Images: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Wallpapers, Quotes, Greetings and SMS for the Islamic Festival.

As per religious beliefs, Bakrid or Eid al-Adha honours the willingness of Abraham (Ibrahim) to sacrifice his son Ishmael (Ismail) as an act of obedience to God's command. However, before Abraham could sacrifice his son, God provided him with a lamb to sacrifice in his son's place. Hence, on Bakrid, Muslims demonstrate their obedience to Allah by sacrificing an animal. On this day, Muslims offer the Eid al-Adha prayers at the mosque. The act of sacrifice of an animal, usually known as ‘qurbani’ is carried out after the Eid prayers. Eid al-Adha 2023: Thieves Strike Mumbai's Deonar Goat Market, Steal Mobile Phones and Cash of Traders Ahead of Bakrid.

Bakrid Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Bakrid 2023 Greetings: May Allah Ease Your Hardships & Troubles and Shower You With Loads of Peace and Prosperity on The Holy Festival. Eid al-Adha Mubarak.

Bakrid Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Bakrid 2023 Greetings: Have a Blessed Big Eid Celebration! Cherish Every Moment of This Beautiful Festival and May All Your Dreams Come True Soon.

Bakrid Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Eid al-Adha Wishes: May the Eternal Peace From Heaven Embrace Your Life on The Occasion of Feast of Sacrifice and Fill It With Uncountable Blessings. Eid al-Adha Mubarak!

Bakrid Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Eid al-Adha Greetings: On This Joyous Occasion of Eid-Ul-Adha, May Allah Fulfil All Your Wishes and Fill Your Heart With Positivity, Your Soul With Love, and Your Mind With Wisdom.

Bakrid Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Eid Ul Azha Message: Happy Eid al-Adha. May the Barakah of Allah (SWT) Usher Your Life With Abundant Happiness, Wealth, and the Immaculate Joy On The Day of Big Eid.

Eid al-Adha GIFs:

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

As per the tradition of Bakrid, the meat is then divided into three equal parts, one for family, the second for friends and relatives, and the third for the poor and needy. The goal of the age-old tradition is to make sure every Muslim gets to eat meat. On the day of Bakrid, people dress up in the best of their clothes, visit friends and relatives and exchange gifts with each other.

