Bakrid, also known as Eid al-Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of the most significant festivals in Islam. It is celebrated by Muslims worldwide to commemorate the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. As you observe Bakrid 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of Eid al-Adha Mubarak messages, Eid al-Adha Mubarak 2023 images, Eid al-Adha Mubarak HD wallpapers, Bakrid Mubarak 2023 photos, Bakrid Mubarak 2023 messages and more than you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Bakrid 2023 will be observed on Thursday, June 29. The festival is observed on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th and final month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The date of Bakrid varies each year according to the sighting of the moon, and it typically falls around 70 days after the end of Ramadan, the month of fasting. Best Dishes for Eid al-Adha 2023: From Mutton Biryani to Haleem to Shahi Tukda, 6 Yummy Delicacies You Must Relish on Bakrid.

Bakrid holds great religious and cultural importance. Muslims start the day by performing a special congregational prayer called Salat al-Eid. They gather in mosques or open spaces to offer prayers, where sermons are delivered, emphasizing the significance of sacrifice, faith, and devotion to God. Here is a comprehensive range collection of greetings, wishes, wallpapers, quotes, sayings and messages you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them Happy Bakrid 2023.

Bakrid 2023 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Allah Bless You With Good Health and Peace on This Auspicious Eid al-Adha. Happy Bakrid To You and Your Family Members.

Bakrid 2023 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Continue to Grow Wiser Every Day! May This Eid Bring Gleefulness to You and Your Family. Eid al-Adha Mubarak!

Bakrid 2023 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Eat, Celebrate And Thank The Almighty Allah For Everything You Have Today! May Happiness and Peace Embrace Your Life on This Eid al-Adha.

Bakrid 2023 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aapko Aur Aapke Pariwar Ko Eid al-Adha Mubarak!

Bakrid 2023 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Eid al-Adha Mubarak! May Allah Show His Divine Forgiveness in Return for Your Sacrifice!

One of the key traditions of Bakrid is the sacrifice of an animal, such as a goat, sheep, cow, or camel. The meat is divided into three parts: one is kept for the family, another is given to friends and relatives, and the remaining portion is distributed among the less fortunate and those in need. This act symbolizes sharing and caring for others, promoting the spirit of generosity and compassion. Wishing everyone Happy Bakrid 2023!

