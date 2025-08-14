Balarama Jayanti 2025 falls on Thursday, August 14. This day marks the birth anniversary of Lord Balarama, the elder brother of Lord Krishna. Celebrated on Shravan Purnima, this day is significant in Vaishnavism and among devotees across India. Lord Balarama is considered the embodiment of strength, duty, and agricultural prosperity. His birth is believed to be a divine incarnation of Shesha Nag, and his role in the epic Mahabharata and Krishna's life adds deep mythological importance to the day. To celebrate Lord Balarama's birth anniversary on Balaram Jayanti 2025, we bring you Balaram Jayanti 2025 wishes, messages, greetings, images, quotes and HD wallpapers that you can share with your friends and family.

Devotees celebrate this festival by fasting, offering prayers, and visiting temples dedicated to Balarama or Krishna. Temples are adorned with flowers, and idols of Balarama are decorated with white garments and ornaments, symbolising purity and strength. Devotees offer fruits, sweets, and other traditional dishes as prasad. Bhajans and kirtans are performed in praise of Lord Balarama's virtues, and his stories are read and shared among family members. As you observe Balaram Jayanti 2025, share these Balaram Jayanti 2025 wishes, messages, greetings, images, quotes and HD wallpapers. Janmashtami 2025 Fancy Dress Ideas for Boys: Easy Costume Ideas and Traditional Accessories To Dress Kids As Bal Gopal for Gokulashtami Celebrations.

Balaram Jayanti Wishes

Balaram Jayanti Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Balaram Jayanti Greetings

Balaram Jayanti Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Balaram Jayanti Messages

Balaram Jayanti Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Balaram Jayanti Wishes

Balaram Jayanti Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Balaram Jayanti Greetings

Balaram Jayanti Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

The festival of Balaram Jayanti not only honours his divine birth but also emphasizes the values he stood for; loyalty, physical and moral strength, and righteous living. For farmers, Balarama is especially important as the god of agriculture and fertility. His association with the plough (hala) highlights his role in cultivating the land and feeding the people. Thus, Balarama Jayanti becomes a celebration of both spiritual devotion and gratitude toward the land.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 14, 2025 09:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).