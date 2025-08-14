Balaram Jayanti is an annual event that is celebrated across India with great devotion and different rituals and traditions. The day of Balaram Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Lord Balarama, Lord Krishna's elder brother. Lord Balarama is worshipped as the 8th incarnation of Lord Vishnu. In some regions, Balaram Jayanti is celebrated on the day of Akshaya Tritiya, while in some, it is observed on the Shravan Purnima. This year, Balarama Jayanti falls on Thursday, August 14, 2025. August 2025 Festivals, Special Days and Bank Holidays Calendar: List of Major National and International Events in August.

As per Purnimanta Hindu Panchang, Balarama was born on the Shashthi Tithi of Bhadrapada Krishna Paksha, and according to Amanta Hindu Panchang, Balarama was born on the Shashthi Tithi of Shravana Krishna Paksha. According to drikpanchang, Shashthi Tithi begins at 03:53 AM on August 14, 2025, and ends at 01:37 AM on August 15, 2025. In this article, let’s know more about Balaram Jayanti 2025 date, timings and the significance of the annual event dedicated to Lord Balarama.

Balaram Jayanti 2025 Date and Timings

Balaram Jayanti 2025 falls on Thursday, August 14. The Shashthi Tithi Begins at 03:53 AM on August 14 and ends at 01:37 AM on August 15, 2025.

Balaram Jayanti Significance

Balaram Jayanti holds great significance for people of the Hindu community as the day is dedicated to the worship of Lord Balram, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The day honours Lord Balarama, who played a vital role in the Mahabharata and the life of Lord Krishna, supporting righteousness in his own unique way.

Balarama is also known as Balabhadra, Samkarshana, Halayudha, and Baladau. In Braj and its nearby regions, Balarama is affectionately referred to as Dau Dada. This day is also known as Hal Sashti and Lalahi Chhath in North India. In Braj region, this day is popularly known as Baladeva Chhath and in Gujara,t this day is observed as Randhan Chhath.

