Bastille Day 2023 will be celebrated on July 14. This annual observance is also known as the National Day of France. It is a very important observance that marks the anniversary of the Storming of the Bastille on 14 July 1789, a significant event of the French Revolution, as well as the Fête de la Fédération that celebrated the unity of the French people on 14 July 1790.

Various different events are organized across France to celebrate Bastille Day. Events are also organized in various other parts of the world to mark this day. As we prepare to celebrate Bastille Day 2023, here is everything you can do to bring in the French National Day. Bastille Day 2023 Date, History, Significance & Celebrations: Everything To Know About French National Day.

How To Celebrate Bastille Day?

The celebration of Bastille Day begins in France with the annual military parade in Paris. The Bastille Day 2023 celebrations will have Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the chief guest. And the renowned Champs-Élysées in Paris will witness the beautiful military parade featuring French armed troops and vintage military vehicles. After this traditional observance marks the beginning of the Bastille Day celebration, people head out for concerts, parties and other fun activities. Bastille Day 2023: First Look of IAF's Rafale Fighter Jets That Will Participate in French National Day Parade on July 14 (Watch Video).

Bastille Day 2023 Fireworks

In addition to fun pirates - both at popular pubs and bars to house parties, and specially organized concerts and events where people celebrate and dance their hearts outs, the most spectacular sight on Bastille Day evening has to be the annual Bastille Day fireworks show at the Eiffel Tower on the Champ de Mars which starts at 11 pm and lights up the sky for half an hour.

People are sure to plan a day filled with fun activities and unwind and witness the magic of the fireworks in Paris. And for those who are not there, the live streams and broadcasts are sure to help them join the festivities.

