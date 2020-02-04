Best Proposal Ideas For Couples: 5 Beautiful Ways to Surprise And Pop The Question to Your Partner Ahead of Valentine's Day 2020

Propose Ideas (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Walking up to the person you love the most and asking if they are willing to spend the rest of their lives with you sounds like the most romantic thing to do. Coupled with flowers, lights and sweets, it could be the most beautiful thing to remember in your life. But all the same time the planning for the day could be a little nerve-wracking. With Valentine's Day 2020 coming up, we suggest to calm down and plan the most awesome proposal and not worry a bit. We have compiled a list of proposal ideas which you can incorporate to surprise your partner on this lovers' day. Propose Day 2020 Gift Ideas: Red-Iculously Beautiful Presents to Give Your Lover During Valentine Week.

While you can simply pop the question with a ring, you can make it extra special by adding a bit of drama to it. It could be surprising the person after hiking up a hill, at a dinner or the place you first met. Valentine's Day will be celebrated on February 14 prior to which Propose Day will be observed on February 8. Couples prefer to ask their significant others the most valuable question on this day. They

1. Beach

Beach Proposal (Photo Credits: Pexels, Pixabay)

Walk down a beach watching the waves under the starry skies. At the most unexpected moment during the walk, go down on your knees, take out the ring and ask it. While this may be the most cliched proposal idea, there is nothing more romantic and surprising than this.

2. Hike

Hike (Photo Credits: Pexels)

If you both love hiking up hills, then let this be your plan. You either wait to reach the peak and then pop the question or before the climb begins. (P.S. Ensure you don't lose the ring while climbing.)

3. Place You First Met

Couple (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Proposing your loved one at the place you first met is the most thoughtful thing to do. Both of you are sure to feel nostalgic and how things grew into love from the first time you met.

4. Birthday Proposal

Birthday Propose (Photo Credits: Unsplash, Pexels)

Proposing your loved person on their birthday is like a cherry on the cake. You can create a photo album with their pictures and on the last page write, "Will You Marry Me?"

5. Involve Your Pets

Pets (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Place the ring on your dog's nose and train it to walk like that. On the D-day, you can just let your canine do the work while you capture the person's reaction on a camera. Walk and ask the question and surprise the person.

While there are different ways to propose your lover, these are some of the simple yet creative ideas to say how much you love them. Let this Valentine's Day be a one to remember and cherish forever. We wish everyone celebrating a Happy Propose Day and Valentine's Day in advance!