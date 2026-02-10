Junagadh, February 10: Preparations for the historic Bhavnath Mahadev Fair ahead of Mahashivratri are in their final stages in Junagadh, Gujarat, with the annual religious gathering being accorded the status of a 'Mini Kumbh' this year, significantly enhancing its spiritual importance. Gujarat Minister and Junagadh in-charge Kaushik Vekariya, along with Pradyumn Baja, reviewed the arrangements alongside administrative officials and saints, and inspected the on-ground preparations in the Bhavnath area. Religious leaders welcomed the decision, noting that the declaration reflects the growing scale and significance of the fair.

Head of Shri Panchdashnam Aahvan Akhada, Bhardwaj Giri, said that while the Mahashivratri fair has been held annually for decades, this is the first time it has been officially recognised as a Mini Kumbh, with special arrangements being made by the government.To ensure smooth conduct, the Bhavnath area will remain vehicle-free from February 11 to 15, and special bus services have been arranged for officials and staff. The fair area spans nearly 3.5 kilometres and has already drawn strong public interest. Mahashivratri 2026: Date, Shubh Muhurat and Nishita Kaal Puja Timings.

District Magistrate Anil Kumar Ranavasiya said that a series of cultural programmes will be organised from February 11 to 14, featuring several renowned artists. He also highlighted that, for the first time, a Dhamru Yatra will be held, with sadhus from across Gujarat arriving on February 11. The yatra will proceed from the District Panchayat parking area to the Bhavnath Temple. Maha Shivratri 2025 Recipes: From Thandai To Dry Fruits Laddoo, 5 Traditional Food Items and Prasad Offered to Lord Shiva To Celebrate the Festival (Watch Videos).

Renowned artists Maithili Thakur and Suresh Wadekar are set to perform devotional music during the event.Extensive arrangements have been made for drinking water, sanitation, lighting, and crowd management, while community kitchens will serve meals to lakhs of devotees. Saints from across the country have already arrived for spiritual practices. Authorities estimate that around 1.5 million devotees will attend the Mini Kumbh, which will conclude on Mahashivratri night with the traditional royal holy dip at Mrugi Kund at midnight.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)