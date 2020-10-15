A lot of people know about Durga Puja, one of the most celebrated Indian festivals but not about the interesting traditions and rituals that make the festival what it is. Do you know about Bilva Nimantran? Well, there are a lot of fun things related to the Maa Durga celebration that will surprise you. The festival is associated with Maa Durga and is celebrated during the Sharadiya Navaratri festival during the Hindu month of Ashwin (September-October according to the English calendar). Durga Puja 2020 Subho Sasthi Date & Shubh Muhurat: Know About The Holy Day When Devi Bodhon Takes Place During Sharadiya Navratri.

Durga Puja celebrates the victory of Mother Durga over the demon Mahishasura. Bilva Nimantran is observed on sasthi tithi and on this day to celebrate the victory of good over evil you can share Subho Sasthi, Shubho Shashti or Subho Maha Shasthi greetings. You can share Durga Pujo pictures and Maha Shashti WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status images. Here's a collection of Durga Puja HD images, Subho Sasthi wallpapers, Maha Shashti wishes, Shubho Shashti greetings, SMS, Facebook cover photos, wallpapers, quotes, GIFs and more. Navratri 2020 Dates & Shubh Muhurat: Know the Auspicious Timings When The Nine-Day Festival of Navaratri Will Be Celebrated After Adhik Ashwin Maas in Leap Year.

What is a Bilva Nimantran?

The first and most important ritual of Durga Puja is the Bilva nimantran aka holy invitation. This ritual is extremely important to begin the celebrations and ceremonies of Durga Puja. "Nimantran" translates to "invitation". This is the ritual to invite Maa Durga, where Maa Durga is invoked in the Bilva tree and then invited to worship for the next 4 days. Other rituals performed on the first day of Durga Puja are Kalparambha, Bodhan and Invitation.

Shubh Muhurat For Bilva Nimantran

The celebration is done on Shashti Tithi or Panchami Tithi. The most auspicious time for this ritual is in the evening time. The time 2 hours and 30 minutes before sunset is considered auspicious. If the evening does not prevail during Shashti Tithi, then it should be done during the evening of Panchami Tithi.

The idea is to welcome maa Durga respectfully and seek blessings. However, this year the celebration might take place differently but that doesn't mean the spirits will be any low.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2020 11:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).