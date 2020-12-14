Every year on this day, birth anniversary of the late yog guru BKS Iyengar is observed by his followers and fans. BK S Iyengar was considered the world's biggest yoga guru who found Iyengar Yoga. Not only that, he has been extremely popular amongst yoga lovers for being one of the pioneers of this form of mental and physical exercise, but has also shown them a new way to life. On this day today that observes BKS Iyengar aka Bellur Krishnamachar Sundararaja Iyengar's birth anniversary, let's know a few facts about him!

BKS Iyengar Facts

He was among the 100 most influential people of the world and was born on December 14, 1918 in a poor family in Bellur. Iyengar, the popular yoga instructor, was the 11th child of his parents. BK S Iyengar is considered the originator of Iyengar Yoga. He spread awareness about this yoga in the country and the world. BKS Iyengar used to make time for yoga even at the age of 90. He used to do regular yoga. Iyengar used to do 3 hours of Asanas every day and Pranayam every hour. Yoga guru BKS Iyengar, who has given yoga a new identity in the world, has also written many books. Some of the books that Iyengar has written about yoga and philosophy are Light on Yoga, Light on Pranayama and Light on Yaga Sutra of Patanjali. Yoga guru BKS Iyengar was honoured with Padma Shri in 1991, Padma Bhushan in 2002 and Padma Vibhushan in 2014.

BK S Iyengar, 96, breathed his last at a hospital in Pune in 2014. BK S Iyengar (Bellur Krishnamachar Sundarraj Iyengar) was admitted to a hospital in Pune after his condition deteriorated and he was having trouble breathing. He was put on dialysis, and on life support system.

