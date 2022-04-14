Bohag Bihu is celebrated as the first day of the Assamese New year. This year it began on April 14 and will end on April 16. It is generally observed in the second week of April thus signifying the harvest season. Also known as Rangoli Bihu, it has 7 pinnacle phases. These phases are known by the names Goru, Manuh, Kutm, Mela and Sera. As you celebrate the 7 phases of Bohag Bihu, we at LatestLY, have curated GIF Images and HD wallpapers that you can download and send to one and all as the greetings for Bohag Bihu 2022. Bohag Bihu 2022 Greetings & Rongali Bihu Messages: WhatsApp Stickers, SMS, Images, Wishes and HD Wallpapers To Send to Family and Friends Celebrating Assamese New Year.

Bohag Bihu is an aboriginal origin comprising Tibto Burman, Austro Dravidian, Tai and Alpine elements. This festival unites the different native communities of Assam regardless of their backgrounds and promotes the celebration of ethnic diversity. Here are beautiful GIF Images and HD Wallpapers representing the ethnic diversity of Assam that you can download and send as greetings for the Assamese New Year to all your near and dear ones.

Bihu refers to three different festivals which coincide with a distinctive phase in the farming calendar. Magh Bihu or Bhogali Bihu is observed in January, Bohag Bihu or Rangoli Bihu is observed in April and Kaati Bihu or Kongali is observed in October. This month we will be celebrating the Bohag Bihu which is also known as Rangoli Bihu. Here are GIF Images and HD wallpapers that you can download and send to all your family and friends to greet them on the occasion. Wishing everyone Happy Bohag Bihu 2022!

