A lot of different cultures and tribes will be celebrating their traditional New Year in the upcoming week, and the Bodo community of Assam is one of them. The Bwisagu festival is observed on the 1st Baisakh, which marks the beginning of the Boro year. Their traditional year, i.e., Bwisagu will be observed on April 13-14 this year. There are several customs associated with the Bwisagu festival. People can convey their festive regards to their loved ones by sharing popular Bwisagu wishes, to make them feel special. At LatestLY, we bring you the most popular and festive Bwisagu 2021 wishes and messages, which you will enjoy sharing with your near and dear ones.

The word Bwisagu is derived from the Bodo language which is formed by combining two words, i.e., ‘Bwiswa’ which means ‘year’ and ‘Agu’ means ‘starting’. People can share their festive feelings with their friends, family, relatives, etc. by sharing these amazing Bwisagu 2021 messages and wishes on popular chat apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, Snapchat, Instagram, Hike, Signal, etc.

People, on the occasion of Bwisagu, worship gods, goddesses, and their ancestors in high regards. To celebrate the festival of Bwisagu, people can share these latest Bwisagu 2021 wishes and messages in the form of text messages, voice messages, picture messages, SMSes, etc. It will be a nice feeling to wish your friends from the Bodo community on their traditional New Day.

People can share these newest and popular festive Bwisagu 2021 wishes and images on social media platforms like Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter, and LinkedIn. There are many religious and traditional Bwisagu stickers available on WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers, which can be shared on respective platforms. Sajibu Nongma Panba 2021 Wishes And Greetings: Messages, Quotes, HD Images and Wallpapers to Share on Manipuri New Year.

There are widespread festivities throughout the state of Assam. However, with clouds of Covid-19 measures hovering, the celebrations would be mainly indoors. The best way would be to convey your Bwisagu wishes online. Here’s a look at the latest and most popular Bwisagu 2021 wishes and greetings on this auspicious day.

There are many rituals and traditions such as offering food to ancestors, ruthoi, cleaning homes and temples, Bathow’s worship, etc. form the major part of Bwisagu’s celebrations. There are many cultural programmes such as singing and dancing which take place across the state. To know more about Bwisagu 2021, click here!

As April 13 nears, we at LatestLY wish a very “Happy Bwisagu 2021” to you and your family members. Do share these top-trending and most popular Bwisagu 2021 wishes and greetings with your loved ones on this festive day and make their day special.

