Che Guevara Quotes and HD Images: Thoughtful Quotes by Marxist Revolutionary To Share on His 92nd Birthday Anniversary

Festivals & Events Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 08:41 AM IST
Che Guevara Quotes and HD Images: Thoughtful Quotes by Marxist Revolutionary To Share on His 92nd Birthday Anniversary
Che Guevara sayings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Che Guevara is one of the most noted personalities that we have all seen or heard of. An Argentine Marxist revolutionary, Guevara was a major part of the Cuban revolution. Born on June 14, 1928, today's young guns consider Guevara as a face of modern-day revolutions. To celebrate Che Guevara's Birth Anniversary, people often share inspiring quotes by Guevara on independence, freedom and societal injustice. Che Guevara's role in the Cuban revolution, as well as his radical thoughts, are one of the main reasons for his popularity in recent times. Karl Marx 202nd Birth Anniversary: Motivational Quotes Celebrating the Greatest Socio-Economic Crusader Who Stood for The Proletariat Class.

A physician, author, guerrilla leader, diplomat, and military theorist, Che Guevara wore several hats in his lifetime. Born Ernesto Guevara, he became politically active after completing his medical studies at the University of Buenos Aires. Guevara became part of Fidel Castro’s efforts to overthrow the Batista government in Cuba, after meeting them in 1955. He played an active role in the Cuban revolution and was executed by the Bolivian Army in 1967.

His life, journey and teachings have all made him an extremely popular icon for leftists across the world. However, some of Che's thoughts are bound to be appreciated by people on all sides. As we celebrate Che Guevara's birth anniversary, here are some of his most iconic quotes on freedom, revolution and life.

Che Guevara sayings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: The Revolution Is Not an Apple That Falls When It Is Ripe. You Have to Make It Fall.” Che Guevara

Che Guevara quotes and images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Above All, Try to Be Able to Feel Deeply Any Injustice Committed Against Any Person in Any Part of the World.” Che Guevara

Che Guevara quotes and images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “I Have a Wish. It Is a Fear As Well – That in My End Will Be My Beginning.” Che Guevara

Che Guevara quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “I Am Not a Liberator. Liberators Do Not Exist. The People Liberate Themselves.” Che Guevara

Che Guevara quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Real Revolutionaries Adorn Themselves on the Inside, Not on the Surface.” Che Guevara

Guevara was motivated to change the way the world functions after being exposed to the poverty, hunger, and disease that he witnessed in South America. The revolutionary dedicated his life to making sure that all human lives were valued equally and fighting against the negative impacts of capitalism. As we celebrate his birth anniversary, especially in the current socio-economic conditions, it becomes more important than ever to understand and read about his life, his teachings and finally taking a stand to help humanity. Because, as Guevara said, The life of a single human being is worth a million times more than all the property of the richest man on earth.

