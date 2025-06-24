Chhath Puja is a beautiful and deeply spiritual festival honouring the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. Devotees worship them for sustaining life and granting health, prosperity, and happiness. Chhath puja is also known as the Chhath Mahaparva. This festival is mainly celebrated in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and some parts of Nepal with immense devotion. Chhath Puja 2025 will start on October 25 and culminate on October 28, 2025. During all these three days, all devotees are engaged in the sacred rituals like fasting, offering arghya to the setting and rising sun, and standing in water to show gratitude. In this article, we bring you Chhath Puja 2025 dates, Nahay Khay and Kharna muhurat, sunrise and sunset timings, history, rituals and significance to celebrate the festival of Chhath Mahaparva. Diwali 2025 Start and End Dates: When Is Deepawali? Know Dhanteras, Choti Diwali and Lakshmi Puja Timings, Important Rituals and Significance To Celebrate the Festival.

Chhath Puja 2025 Dates

According to Drik Panchang, Nahay Khay is the beginning and the first day of the Chhath 2025 festival, which falls on October 25 (Saturday).

Sunrise is at 06:28 AM

Sunset at 05:42 PM

According to Drik Panchang, the second day will be Kharna and it falls on October 26 (Sunday).

Sunrise is at 06:28 AM

Sunset at 05:41 PM

From October 25 to October 28, people will celebrate these three days of the Chhath Puja festival with complete devotion, purity, and faith.

Chhath Mahaparv Rituals and Significance

'Nahay' means to bathe, and the word Khay means to eat. This Nahay Khay is one of the most critical days, and it is all dedicated to cleanliness and purity. All the devotees who are performing the rituals properly. First, they take a ceremonial dip in the Ganga water. This means that after the bath, the person becomes pure and prepares for further observance. Do you know that during this time, all the devotees consume only one meal, that too without spices and salt?

On the other hand, the second day of Chhath puja is called Kharna. On the Kharna day, all devotees fast without even drinking one single drop of water from sunrise to sunset. In the evening, they break their fast and offer sweets and other dishes as khatna to Lord Surya.

Chhath puja is the most sacred festival, which helps connect people to nature and teaches the values of discipline, purity, and faith.

