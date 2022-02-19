February 19 marks the birth anniversary of the most progressive ruler in the history of India, Shivaji or better known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The day is commemorated as Shivaji Jayanti and is celebrated with great fervour in the state of Maharashtra. Shivaji Maharaj is instrumental in carving Maharastra from alien powers, especially the Mughals. He was the founder of the Maratha Empire and was crowned as the Chhatrapati, the King of Marathas on 6 June 1974. Shivaji Maharaj's tales valour and courage are still famous, especially the legendary confrontation with Afzal Khan. Shiv's father left him 2,000 men for war. But Shivaji understood the importance of a strong army and converted the group of 2,000 men into 10,000 soldiers. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022 in Maharashtra: Know Valuable Life Lessons and Little-Known Facts About Shivaji Raje Bhosle, the Bravest Maratha Warrior King.

Shivaji Maharaj's name was derived from the name of a regional deity - Goddess Shivai. Furthermore, Raje was a secular king and even though he was devoted to Hinduism still he had many Muslim soldiers in his army. The Maratha warrior revived ancient Hindu political ideas and judicial practices and also encouraged the usage of the Marathi language. As we celebrate the 392nd birth anniversary of Shivajiraje Shahajiraje Bhosale, we have brought to you best wishes, HD Images of Raje, quotes, latest sayings, SMS, and WhatsApp Sticker that you can share with your near and dear ones. Rangoli Designs for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022: Easy and Creative Rangoli & Poster Ideas To Celebrate the Birth Anniversary of Shivaji Raje Bhosle (Watch Videos).

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti was started by Mahatma Phule. He was called the Father of the Indian Navy for his strategic plan to protect the coastline from other rulers. Happy Shiv Jayanti 2022!

