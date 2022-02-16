February 19, 2022, marks the 392nd birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, also known as Shivajiraje Bhosale. The auspicious day is widely celebrated in the state of Maharashtra as Shivaji Maharaj established the Maratha kingdom, with Raigarh as its capital. The date of February 19, 1630, has been accepted as the birth anniversary of Shivaji Jayanti by the government of Maharashtra. People celebrate the day with grandeur as Shivaji Maharaj was a secular king and an ethical Hindu ruler in the history of India. Shivaji Jayanti was started by Mahatma Jyotirao Phule in 1870 with the first-ever event being held in Pune. Shivaji was a gallant Maratha warrior who was devoted to Hindusim and introduced the raiding warfare skills when he captured the Torna fort. February 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Vasant Panchami, Valentine’s Day, Chinese New Year; Know All Important Dates and List of Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj even promoted the usage of Marathi and Sanskrit, rather than the Persian language, in court and administration. He captured numerous territories during his reign and fought for the rulers and was not against any religion or cast. Shivaji Jayanti is a public holiday in Maharashtra and people celebrate the festival by organizing various cultural programs, reciting the great history of Raje as well as through the organization of processions in his honour. To mark the birthday of Shivajiraje, we have compiled some beautiful yet simple free-hand rangoli design patterns and poster ideas below: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022 in Maharashtra: Know Valuable Life Lessons and Little-Known Facts About Shivaji Raje Bhosle, the Bravest Maratha Warrior King.

Rangolis denote generosity and strength and is thought to bring good luck during festivals or any auspicious occasion like Shivaji Jayanti. Shivaji Maharaj has a significant role in forming the Maratha empire and was known for his courage, bravery, and compassion towards animals and fellow human beings.

