Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava is celebrated every year on November 1. On this day, Chhattisgarh was officially declared an independent state by the government of India in 2000. The mythological name of Chhattisgarh is Kaushal Rajya, which means mother of Lord Rama. The consent to the Madhya Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2000 was given by the President on August 25. Later, the government of India decided to declare November 1 as the day Madhya Pradesh would be divided into Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. As you celebrate the formation of Chhattisgarh as an independent state, we at LatestLY have compiled Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava 2022 greetings that you can share as wishes, WhatsApp messages, images and HD wallpapers with everyone you know to celebrate the Formation Day of Chhattisgarh as an independent state. Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava 2022 Date: Everything To Know About the History and Significance of Chhattisgarh Foundation Day.

Since the declaration day, a five-day festival starting from November 1 is organised every year in Chhattisgarh, Raipur. Organised in Naya Raipur at Rajyotsava ground, the five-day festival showcases a cultural extravaganza that depicts the tradition of Chhattisgarh and the role of tribes that the state inherits. Here are Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava 2022 greetings that you can share as wishes, WhatsApp messages, images and HD wallpapers with your friends and family to celebrate the Formation Day of Chhattisgarh as an independent state. Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day 2022 Date: Know the History, Celebration and Significance of Observing 67th Formation Day of the Heart of India.

The preparations for this big day start in advance. It is witnessed by many celebrities and political leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former President Pranab Mukherjee and vocalists like Sukhwinder Singh. The festival is celebrated with great pomp and show in the state. We wish everyone a very Happy Chhattisgarh Rajyotsav 2022!

