Christmas is just around the corner and we are all busy shopping and decorating our homes. This is the kind of festival where no matter how much we decorate our homes, we can never overdo it. The more the lights and colours, the more the happiness and warmth. If you are planning to do that little extra this time, the following ideas will surely be of some help. And for the ones doing the Christmas decor for the first time, this will be a complete guide to start with. Christmas Traditions Around the World: From Bad Santa in Austria to Steamy Sauna in Finland, As You Celebrate December 25, 2021, Know Weirdest X-Mas Celebrations.

Xmas Star

Star - the messenger and symbol of the birth of baby Jesus. No Xmas decorations start without planting a star. An illuminating star with LED lighting can be an attractive and energy-efficient way to welcome Xmas.

Xmas Tree Lights

A lush green Xmas tree in the living room is the next step for anyone thinking of decorating their home for Xmas and what better than lights to brighten up your room. The tree can be also be decorated with colourful lights, glittering balls, snowmen and angels, snowflakes. This is the perfect way to give the house the cheerful look for the Xmas season. Real vs Artificial Christmas Tree: This Christmas 2021, Choose Your Xmas Tree Wisely by Understanding Both Pros and Cons.

Candles

Candles are instantly associated with Xmas. When used as decorative pieces they bring an eye-catching hue to the surrounding. Scented candles can instantly set the mood for the evening get-together or the dinner gathering. You could also have a hanging candle stand with tiny candle bars to up the style quotient.

Custom-Made Mason Jars

A striking addition to the window ledge or side table could be homemade mason jars. These can be simply decorated with a ribbon, lace, pine cones and a few leaves, or flowers. They serve as cheap but charming lamps to brighten up any corner of your home. Also, placing a tiny bit of Epsom salt under the lights or candles gives a snowy effect!

If it's on your front door, it's a great way to welcome and impress guests. Also, it's probably the easiest way to make your exterior look festive. Door wreaths give the perfect welcome smile to the guests you have invited to your home for Xmas celebrations. So go ahead and get as creative as you wish and make your Christmas more fun.

