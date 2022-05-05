Cinco de Mayo is a day to celebrate the anniversary of Mexico’s victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. It is celebrated every year on May 5. The French army was larger and well equipped as compared to the poorly equipped Mexican force. Therefore, the win of the Mexicans over the French was a morale boost for them. Cinco de Mayo is more common in the United States than in Mexico. As you celebrate Cinco de Mayo 2022, we at LatestLY have curated messages that you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Cinco de Mayo 2022: From Tamales to Tacos, 5 Dishes To Include in Your Cinco de Mayo Menu For a Gala Feast!

The first celebration of Cinco de Mayo took place in California in 1863. It gained popularity in the 1980s due to the advertising campaigns by beer, wine and tequila companies. In Mexico, the day is celebrated with ceremonies like military parades or battle re-enactments. Here are messages for wishing your friends and family on Cinco de Mayo through WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing a colourful, fun, and festive Cinco de Mayo to all my amigos!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hope you have an amazing Cinco de Mayo! In fact, I hope the rest of your Mayo is amazing, too!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hope your Cinco de Mayo is as much fun as a piñata full of goodies!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May your Cinco de Mayo be as beautiful and vibrant as the culture of Mexico.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Cinco de Mayo, a day when we honour an obscure Mexican military victory by eating tacos and drinking margaritas.

In the United States, special events are organised that highlight Mexican culture, especially in its musical and regional dancing. In Mexico, it is not a public holiday, but the schools remain closed nationwide on this day. It is an official holiday in the state of Puebla, where the battle took place and a full holiday in the neighbouring state of Veracruz. Here are messages you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to send them wishes for Cinco de Mayo 2022.

