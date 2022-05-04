Cinco de Mayo is a celebration of Mexican-American culture. It commemorates the anniversary of Mexican’s victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. The first celebration of Cinco de Mayo took place on May 5, 1863, in California and since then it is celebrated every year on the same day. It is celebrated by many by preparing authentic Mexican cuisine and having a get together with their family and friends. as you celebrate Cinco de Mayo 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated food that you must relish as you enjoy this festival of Mexican-American culture. 11 Interesting Facts From Puebla Dress to Mole Poblano That Makes This Celebration Day Even More Amazing!

Tamales

Tamale is the most iconic Mexican dish known that were historically eaten only on holidays. It is a perfect meal for Cinco de Mayo and has been around since the dawn of civilizations in America.

Mole

Mole is the official dish of Cinco de Mayo. If you are celebrating Mexico’s victory over the French empire at the Battle of Puebla, then you cannot miss this special meal of the day.

Barbacoa

Barbacoa is another dish reserved for holidays. Every region in Mexico has a different version of Barbacoa. It is basically meats slow-roasted over an open fire. Try this amazing recipe of Barbacoa as you celebrate Cinco de Mayo 2022.

Mexican Street Corn

Corn is a staple of Mexican cuisine and Mexican Street Corn is a popular street food which is often a go-to late-night snack in Mexico. As you party late on Cinco de Mayo, this can be one thing to kill your late-night craving.

Grilled Tequila Steak Tacos

Marinate steak in all the ingredients of margarita and forget about your cocktail with this amazing Grilled Tequila Steak Tacos recipe. A perfect dish to keep you drooling during the Cinco de Mayo celebrations.

Cinco de Mayo is celebrated with great enthusiasm in United States Mexico, Puebla and Veracruz. People get together to party and feast with super delicious food. As you celebrate Cinco de Mayo 2022, you must try our amazing above-mentioned recipes for the day.

