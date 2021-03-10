CISF Raising Day Wishes 2021: The CISF Raising Day is around the corner, and it is a proud moment for all Indians. Each year, the occasion of CISF Raising Day is celebrated with much pompous on March 10. It marks the anniversary of its foundation day, which took place in 1969. There are celebrations at both state and national level, especially in Delhi, as CISF’s headquarters are situated there. People send across motivating and patriotic messages on CISF Raising Day as a mark of respect to its personnel. If you are searching for the most popular CISF Raising Day 2021 wishes and greetings, then look no further, as you have reached the right place.

Send Patriotic Quote: Ignorance Is Always Afraid of Change. – Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

Send Patriotic Quote: We Want Deeper Sincerity of Motive, a Greater Courage in Speech and Earnestness in Action. -Sarojini Naidu

Send Patriotic Quote: Where the Mind Is Led Forward by Thee Into Ever-Widening Thought and Action-Into That Heaven of Freedom, My Father, Let My Country Awake. – Rabindranath Tagore

The CISF Raising Day is observed in a grandeur manner ever year. There are medals distributed to personnel for exhibiting bravery and valour on the line of duty. It would be a kind gesture on your behalf to wish the CISF on their foundation day, given how much they are involved in national security. There’s a lot to know when it comes to the observance of CISF Raising Day.

We at LatestLY wish you all a very Happy CISF Raising Day 2021. We thank all the CISF personnel who were, and currently are, involved in safeguarding the national interests.

