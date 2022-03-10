CISF raising day is observed every year on March 10. The day was set up under the act of the Parliament of India on March 10, 1969. CISF raising day is observed to mark the significance of security in critical industrial undertakings in both government and private sectors. The CISF is observing its 53rd raising day this Thursday. As you observe this important day, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can download and send to one and all on this day to wish them through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers, and SMS. CISF Raising Day 2022: Know Date, History And Significance Of The Day Dedicated To Central Industrial Security Force.

CISF is one of the central police forces in India that was set up in 1969 for the security of vital government and industrial buildings. At present, it has an active strength of more than 148000 personnel. It has 12 reserve battalions and 8 training institutes. It also has a special security group wing which provides security to many protectees classified under Z Plus Z, X, Y categories.

CISF was made an armed force of the Republic of India by another act of Parliament passed on 15 June 1983. It functions under the ministry of home affairs with its headquarters in New Delhi. It provides security to strategic establishments like the department of space, the department of atomic energy, airports, seaports, the Delhi metro, and historical monuments. It also guards some private sector units and important government buildings in Delhi.

