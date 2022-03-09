CISF stands for Central Industrial Security Force, a multi-skill security agency of the country and one of six paramilitary forces that function under the Union Home Ministry. Every year CISF Raising Day is observed on 10 March, as the unique organization was set up on this date with three battalions under the CISF act, 1968 passed in Parliament of India. The main headquarter of CISF is in New Delhi and its director is Sheel Vardhan Singh. The CISF force is divided into Nine Sectors- Airport, North, North-East, East, West, South, Training, South-East, Central, and also has a Fire Service Wing. The main motto of all the sectors is security and protection. Republic Day Parade 2022: Uttar Pradesh Wins Best Tableau Award, Maharashtra Wins in Popular Choice Category.

CISF Raising Day History

For the security and better protection of industrial undertaking of the nation, CISF was formed with a strength of around 2,800 personnel on 10 March 1969 under the act of parliament. Unlike in the past, now the role and work of CISF have been more evolved and changed. It now protects seaports, heritage monuments like the Taj Mahal, nuclear power plants, opium, and alkaloids extractions and space installations. Furthermore, CISF also has a specialization in disaster management and providing security to sovereign and politicians (VIP Security). The emblem of CISF serves as the institution's public face and it represents reliability, security, and protection of production plants and units. March 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Maha Shivratri, Holi, International Women's Day; Here's List Of All Important Dates And Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

CISF Logo

CISF Logo (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Significance Of CISF Raising Day

CISF Raising Day is marked to recognize and honour the selfless and altruistic security service provided by the organization. To commemorate the special day a parade is established by CISF officials, along with specialised strike demonstrations, and various martial arts demonstrations. Also, CISF provides consultancy services to private industries as well as other organisations within the Indian government. Thenceforth, CISF officials are being awarded special service medals for their laudable and commendable services. Moreover, to maintain peace and security in the country, numerous awareness initiatives are conducted to make people understand why it is important to properly cooperate with CISF.

