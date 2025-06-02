American Indian Citizenship Day is an annual event that is celebrated on June 2 to mark a landmark moment in US history, which was the passage of the Indian Citizenship Act of 1924. This act granted US citizenship to all Native Americans born in the United States, which was seen as a significant step toward recognising the rights and identity of Indigenous peoples. On June 2, 1924, the United States government conferred citizenship on Native American people by passing the Snyder Act, also known as the Indian Citizenship Act. American Indian Citizenship Day 2025 falls on Monday, June 2. US Birthright Citizenship Rules Changed: Who Will Not Get US Citizenship After Donald Trump's Executive Order? What Does It Mean for Indian Parents on Temporary Visas Like H-1B?

The act granted US citizenship to all Native Americans born in the United States. Prior to 1924, many Native Americans were not considered U.S. citizens, despite being the original inhabitants of the land. The Indian Citizenship Act, signed into law by President Calvin Coolidge, aimed to rectify this by affirming citizenship rights. American Citizenship Day 2025 Date: Know Aim and Significance of the Annual Event in Puerto Rico.

American Indian Citizenship Day 2025 Date

American Indian Citizenship Day 2025 falls on Monday, June 2.

American Indian Citizenship Day Significance

American Indian Citizenship Day holds great significance as the day serves as a reminder of a legal milestone. This day reflects on the history of Native American relations with the U.S. government. It serves as an opportunity to honour the resilience, contributions, and continued struggles of Native communities across the country.

American Indian Citizenship Day serves as a reminder of the strength and survival of Native communities and the importance of recognizing their contributions, sovereignty, and distinct cultural identities within the US.

