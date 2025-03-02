Every year, American Citizenship Day is celebrated in the Puerto Rico with great enthusiasm and fervour on March 2. This annual event is a public holiday to commemorate the day that Puerto Ricans were granted U.S. citizenship in 1917. According to historical records, US President Woodrow Wilson signed the Jones-Shafroth Act and granted statutory US citizenship to the residents of Puerto Rico. US Birthright Citizenship Rules Changed: Who Will Not Get US Citizenship After Donald Trump's Executive Order? What Does It Mean for Indian Parents on Temporary Visas Like H-1B?

Puerto Rico, officially the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, is a self-governing Caribbean archipelago and island organised as an unincorporated territory of the United States under the designation of commonwealth. In this article, let’s know more about American Citizenship Day 2025 date, history and the significance of the annual event. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

American Citizenship Day 2025 Date

American Citizenship Day 2025 falls on Sunday, March 2.

American Citizenship Day History

In 1898, during the Spanish–American War, Puerto Rico was invaded and subsequently became a possession of the U.S. The first years of the 20th century were marked by the struggle to obtain greater democratic rights from the US. The Jones Act of 1917 made Puerto Ricans U.S. citizens. The Jonas Act of 1917 made Puerto Ricans U.S. citizens. The Jones Act paved the way for the drafting of Puerto Rico's Constitution and its approval by Congress and Puerto Rican voters in 1952 Puerto Rico is one of five territories with less representation in the Federal government, along with the Federal District.

Puerto Ricans have been US citizens since 1917 and can move freely between the archipelago and the mainland. However, residents of Puerto Rico are disenfranchised from federal elections and generally do not pay federal income tax. In common with four other territories, Puerto Rico sends a nonvoting representative to the U.S. Congress, called a Resident Commissioner, and participates in presidential primaries; as it is not a state, Puerto Rico does not have a vote in the U.S. Congress, which oversees it under the Puerto Rico Federal Relations Act of 1950. Congress approved a territorial constitution in 1952, allowing residents of the archipelago to elect a governor in addition to a Senate and House of Representatives.

American Citizenship Day Significance

American Citizenship Day is an important event that is marked with ceremonies, educational programs, and discussions about the political and historical impact of US citizenship for Puerto Ricans. The holiday serves as a reminder of Puerto Rico’s complex relationship with the United States and continues to fuel conversations about statehood, independence, and self-determination for the island.

