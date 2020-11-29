Dev Deepavali is the annual celebration of Karthik Poornima which is commemorated with great vim and valour in Varanasi. On this day, the steps in the ghats of the Ganges liver are all lit with diyas in honour of the auspicious Ganga river. It is believed that Gods descend to Earth on this evening and diyas are lit to welcome them. Dev Deepavali 2020 is celebrated on November 29, and is commemorated as Kartighai in South India. People often share Happy Dev Diwali wishes in Hindi, Dev Deepavali 2020 messages, Dev Deepavali WhatsApp Stickers, and Happy Kartik Poornima Facebook Stickers with friends and family.

Dev Deepavali celebrations occur exactly 15 days after Diwali, on the full moon day in the month of Karthi. This celebration is grandly commemorated in Varanasi every year and is delightfully watched across the world. Families often celebrate this day by lighting diyas at their doors, to invite the gods and goddesses who are believed to walk around the earth on this day. The celebration of Dev Deepawali by the lighting of the diyas in the Panchganga ghat was first started in 1985 and it has grown to become a massive celebration with more than a million earthen lamps being lit by devotees seeking the blessings of the almighty. Happy Dev Deepavali 2020 Wishes And HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Instagram Stories, Wallpapers, Messages And SMS to Send on Kartik Purnima.

Dev Deepawali 2020 Greetings in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dev Deepavali ki Shubhkamnaye

Dev Deepawali 2020 Wishes in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Dev Deepavali ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye

Dev Deepawali Greetings in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dev Deepavali ki Shubhkamnaye

Dev Deepawali Wishes in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Dev Diwali

GIF Greetings Read: Wishing You a Happy Dev Diwali

Facebook Greetings Read: Dev Deepavali ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye

Dev Deepawali 2020 Wishes in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dev Deepavali ki Shubhkamnaye

How to Download Dev Deepavali WhatsApp Stickers?

People also enjoy sharing Happy Dev Diwali wishes in Hindi, Dev Deepavali 2020 messages, Dev Deepavali WhatsApp Stickers, and Happy Kartik Poornima Facebook Stickers with friends and family to celebrate Dev Deepavali. You can download Dev Deepavali WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore.

Dev Deepavali celebrations include taking the auspicious Karthik Snan, which is bathing in the Ganges in the Hindu month of Karthika and offering the earthen diyas to the Ganges. The evening aarti on Dev Deepavali is one of the most spectacular sights to watch as the ghats twinkle with millions of diyas as the pandits sing songs and aartis and perform the Pooja.

Traditionally people from across the world often visit Varanasi around this time to witness the beauty of this festival. Dev Deepavali celebrations are sure to be a little sombre and more intimate this year, in the view of the pandemic. But we hope that this Dev Deepavali fills your life with the light, hope and happiness that you deserve. Happy Dev Diwali 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2020 12:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).