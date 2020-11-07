The celebration of Diwali is just around the corner. With less than a week left for the enthusiastic celebration of the festival of lights, preparations must have begun in most households. People start with cleaning their homes, shopping new lights and decor items, preparing special Diwali snacks all for the festivities. Diwali 2020 will begin with Choti Diwali on November 13 this year. But ahead of the festive day, there is the occasion of Dhanteras which is being celebrated a day prior. Also called Dhanatrayodashi, the festival is observed to honour the Goddess of wealth and prosperity, Goddess Lakshmi. And to welcome the Goddess of wealth, people make beautiful decorations in their homes, one of them is to make nice rangoli. Special floral rangoli patterns are made outside homes for Diwali. If you are wondering how to make floral rangoli for Diwali, we give you some ideas and video tutorials.

Making rangoli during Diwali is considered an auspicious thing and most homes have some sort of rangoli designs outside their front door. It could be small simple ones or complex and colourful designs, the idea is to make the home look attractive and add the festive element. Other than rangoli powder, floral rangolis are also quiet popular. So for Dhanteras special, we bring you beautiful flower rangoli designs which you can make outside your homes this time. Quick Mehndi Designs for Diwali 2020: Latest Arabic, Pakistani, Indian & Rajasthani Henna Pattern Images & Tutorial Videos That Will Put You in the Festive Mood.

Swastik Floral Rangoli Design For Diwali:

Colourful Floral Flower Rangoli Design:

Beautiful Floral Rangoli Design Idea:

A Mix of Rangoli Powder and Flowers

Colourful Flowers With Rangoli

Using Flowers and Leaves

Big Floral Rangoli Design For Your Front Door

Simple Flower Rangoli Video Tutorial:

In floral rangolis, the petals act as colours. Most people use the marigold flowers to make floral rangolis. But you can also use other colourful flowers if available and make your own, nice and colourful designs. We hope the above photos and videos give you an idea of how you can make simple yet beautiful patterns to decorate your homes for Dhanteras.

