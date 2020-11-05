So as we say bye to Karwa Chauth, we cannot wait for Diwali 2020! The festival of all festivals, Deepawali is here. This year the festival of lights will be celebrated on November 14. The Amavasya of Kartik month is on November 15 this year and on 12 November, Trayodashi will start from 9:30 pm and it will be at 5:30 pm on 13 November. After this, on 14 November, Chaturdashi will remain for 1: 16 minutes and from there Amavasya will begin and because of this, Lakshmi puja will take place on November 14 aka Diwali will be celebrated on this day. It is the festival of lights and therefore you see houses decked with lights and clay lamps aka diyas. People also dress up on this day in their traditional best. Women are seen in mehndi-clad hands that hold immense importance as Mehandi is considered extremely auspicious.

People look for mehendi design images especially Arabic and Indian Henna Mehandi Patterns on hands and feet, as they are some of the most popular amongst most women. However, there are several types of mehndi designs like the Arabic mehndi designs, Indian mehndi designs, Pakistani mehndi patterns, Indo-Arabic henna designs, Moroccan mehndi designs, Rajasthani floral mayur mehndi designs to easy backhand mehndi designs, minimalist mehandi pattern, lace glove mehandi designs, and so many more. So lets Take a look at some of the best arabic, back hand mehndi, Diwali Mehandi Design, Diwali Mehndi, Diwali Mehndi Designs, finger mehndi design, Indian, Indo- Arabic, Latest Diwali Mehndi Designs, Mehandi Designs For Diwali, Mehndi styles, Moroccan Mehndi Designs and Pakistani design:

Beautiful Backhand Mehndi Design

Arm Mehendi Design

Floral Mehendi Design

Full Hand Mehndi Design

Chain Mehendi Design

Finger Mehandi Design

Jaipuri Mehendi

Feet Mehdni Design

Mehndi Design Video

By the way, it is well known that twenty days after killing Ravana, Lord Shri Ram returned to Ayodhya on the day of Diwali, so on that day the entire Ayodhya city was decorated with lamps and Lord Rama was welcomed with bright light. Keeping this reason, Diwali is celebrated on this day. However, Diwali has some other significance. It is said that the Pandavas, after losing to the Kauravas at Chaucer, returned on the day of Diwali after suffering 14 years of exile and they were welcomed by lighting a lamp on this day. This time for Diwali, it is said to be a Muhurat for worship early in the evening. From 5:40 in the evening to 8:15 in the night, the 15-minute Muhurta is considered the best. Lakshmi and Ganesh puja can be done during this auspicious time. This time, the date of small Diwali and big Diwali falling on the same day is considered auspicious.

