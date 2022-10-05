Dussehra is celebrated on the 10th day of the Ashwin month of the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, it is observed in the month of September or October. This year, it will be observed on October 5, Wednesday. Dussehra marks an end to Navratri, Durga Puja and Ramlila. On this day, various events are organised all over the country to mark the victory of good over evil. Maa Durga killed the king of demons Mahishasura on this day and won the battle. Also, it is the day when Ravana, Kumbhkaran and Meghnath were killed by Lord Rama. Celebrating the victory of good over evil, many people decorate their houses by drawing beautiful Rangolis. Here is a collection of last-minute Rangoli designs that you can try to take your decorations to the next level on Dussehra 2022. Dasara 2022 Easy Rangoli Patterns: Get Beautiful Rangoli Designs To Decorate Your Houses on This Festive Occasion of Dussehra (Watch Videos).

Dussehra is celebrated all over the country with great zeal and enthusiasm. The effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran and Meghnath are burnt in parks and lawns to celebrate the day Lord Rama defeated Ravana. This day also celebrates the victory of Maa Durga in the battle with the king of demons, Mahishasura and the victory of Lord Rama in battle with Ravana. People celebrate the festival in a very lively mood with all their family and friends by calling them home over for get-togethers. You can try out these beautiful Rangoli designs as you decorate your house for Dussehra 2022.

Beautiful Rangoli Designs

Easy Rangoli Patterns For Dussehra 2022

Rangoli For Dasara 2022

On this day, celebrations include processions to a river or oceanfront that involve carrying clay statues of Durga, Lakshmi, Saraswati, Ganesha and Kartikeya for Vijayadashami. There is a lot of music and chants that accompany the procession after which the idols are immersed in the water for dissolution and farewell. The effigies of Ravana are burnt with fireworks signifying evil's destruction on Dussehra. Wishing everyone a Happy Dussehra 2022!

