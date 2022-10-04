Dussehra is a very auspicious and significant Hindu festival celebrated after Sharad Navratri. Also called Dasara and Dashahara, while Dussehra celebrates the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana, Vijayadashami, celebrated on the same day, celebrates the day Goddess Durga killed the demon Mahishasura. This day is therefore auspicious since it symbolises the victory of good over evil and people believe in new beginnings on this day. One important tradition of the festival apart from Ravan Dahan and worshipping your vehicles and devices is adorning your houses with beautiful Rangoli patterns. Rangoli is a huge part of most Hindu celebrations and the festival of Dussehra also calls for special Rangoli designs in the house. On Dussehra 2022, here are easy and beautiful rangoli patterns to adorn your houses with on this festive occasion.

People draw beautiful Rangolis with flowers, coloured rice, colourful sand, paint and other items in different shapes and patterns as it symbolises a spiritual hue arrangement which brings good fortune. Drawing a beautiful Rangoli pattern, therefore, is considered auspicious and is the traditional way of wishing someone good luck. By drawing it in our homes, it is said to invite good fortune on auspicious occasions like festivals, especially Dussehra. To bring some good luck to your house too, here are some easy and beautiful Rangoli patterns you can refer to. Dussehra 2022 Rangoli Designs: Latest Vijayadashami Rangoli Art and Creative Ideas To Spruce Up Your Home With Vibrant Colours (Watch Videos).

Dasara Special Rangoli Designs

Beautiful Dasara Rangoli

Special Dussehra Artwork

Easy and Creative Design

Colourful Patterns On Display

The festival of Dussehra is celebrated on a grand scale, especially in North India where effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakaran and Meghanath are filled with crackers and burnt on open lawns where people gather and celebrate the victory of good over evil. As you prepare to beautify your houses with these beautiful Rangolis, here’s wishing all of you a very Happy Dussehra 2022!

