Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi 2020 and Puja Shubh Muhurat: Know Significance of Observing Lord Ganesha Vrat on This Auspicious Day

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi 2020: The festive occasion of Sankashti Chaturthi is believed to be one of the holiest days that are associated with Lord Ganesha. The event (Sankashti Chaturthi) takes place in every lunar month as per the Hindu Samwat calendar, and when this Chaturthi falls in the month of Magha, then it is called as Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi.

People offer special prayers and also observe fasting, which is known as Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat by the devotees. If you are searching for more information about Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi 2020 – its date, pooja timings, shubh muhurat, significance among other things, then you can find them all here. From Vinayaka to Shri Vighneshwaraya, Check All 108 Names of Lord Ganesha.

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi 2020 Date:

The festive day of Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi 2020 will be observed on February 12, this year, which falls on Wednesday. As per traditions, the Sankashti Chaturthi falls on the 4th day of Krishna Paksha (waning phase or dark lunar phase) every month. And the one which falls in the month of Magha (February-March as per Gregorian calendar) is called as Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi.

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi Pooja Timings and Shubh Muhurat:

• Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi Date: February 12, 2020, i.e. Wednesday

• Moonrise on Sankashti Day – 09:55 PM

• Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi Tithi Begins – From 02:52 AM on February 12, 2020

• Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi Tithi Ends – To 11:39 PM on February 12, 2020

Significance of Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi:

The meaning of ‘Sankashti’ is ‘to deliver during troubling times’ and ‘Chaturthi’ means ‘the fourth day’. It is believed that if a devotee observes a Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat on this auspicious day, then all the obstacles and troubles will be over from their life. It is said that Lord Ganesha makes his presence felt on planet Earth to the devotees, who had observed fast on this day.

The occasion of Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi is said to be very significant for the people of the Hindu community. However, it is not mandatory to observe this occasion, but those who do, they are in for a delight. The holy practice of observing Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi was started way back around 700 BC.

It is also said that it was on this day when Lord Shiva declared Lord Ganesha to be superior to all the gods. Also, the day is considered to be very lucky for those who are trying to begin a new venture. We at LatestLY wish you a very ‘Happy Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi 2020!’