Earth Overshoot Day (EOD) marks when humanity's demand for ecological resources and services in a given year exceeds what Earth can regenerate. This year, Earth Overshoot Day 2023 falls on August 2. If this day falls earlier in any year, it indicates that we are putting a significant amount of strain on the planet's ecosystems and depleting natural resources rapidly. However, if it falls later in the year, it means that we are living more in balance with the Earth's capacity to renew resources. Earth Overshoot Day is hosted and calculated by Global Footprint Network, an international research organisation. To determine the date of Earth Overshoot Day for each year, Global Footprint Network calculates the number of days of that year that Earth's biocapacity suffices to provide for humanity's Ecological Footprint. The remainder of the year corresponds to a global overshoot. India Eyes Lunar Natural Resources As Global Race for Moon Heats Up.

Earth Overshoot Day History

Andrew Simms of the UK think tank New Economics Foundation originally developed the concept of Earth Overshoot Day. Global Footprint Network, a New Economics Foundation partner organisation, launches a yearly campaign for EOD to raise awareness of Earth's limited resources. For 2022, the Global Footprint Network estimated that in less than seven months, humanity demanded more from nature than the planet's ecosystems can regenerate in the entire year.

How Is Earth Overshoot Day Calculated?

Earth Overshoot Day is computed by dividing the planet's biocapacity (the amount of ecological resources Earth can generate that year) by humanity's Ecological Footprint (humanity's demand for that year), and multiplying by 365, the number of days in a year. China to Consolidate, Boost Domestic Strategic Resources Bases.

Earth Overshoot Day Significance

Earth Overshoot Day is an essential reminder to people of the world to use their resources wisely and initiate a lifestyle transition for a better tomorrow. Our planet's ability to regenerate resources is limited, but we are utilising the resources at a greater rate each passing year. The day is an opportunity for all of us to reconsider our lifestyle and consumption of resources. The day makes us reflect on the fact that we have used up the natural resources that the planet can renew sustainably in one year. After this day, we are essentially living beyond our means and consuming resources faster.

