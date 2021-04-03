Happy Easter Sunday 2021! It is finally Resurrection Sunday that has arrived and what is Easter without some Easter Sunday eggs? Well, not fun, we can say. However, it has never been easy for people to get eggs hard-boiled, not only during Easter but even regularly. However, we will take this opportunity to help you with that! Even though this year’s celebration is a lot more different than the previous years, the joy continues to prevail. Easter 2021 is on April 4. One of the most exciting tradition during the holiday is to decorate the Easter Eggs. But before doing that, one must ensure that the eggs are rightly hard-boiled. So, how to hard boil eggs to dye for Easter? If you are wondering quick ways and in need of some tips to make the cutest crafts, you reached the right space. Make your Easter celebration egg-cellent with these essential tips. For the best Easter eggs ever that includes the ever-important tip—how to quickly and easily boil eggs for Easter crafts.

How to Hard Boil Eggs to Dye For Easter 2021?

The first important thing one must note to refrigerate the eggs before and after boiling. This is especially significant if you are boiling two batches of eggs—one for dyeing and the latter for eating.

To boil the eggs, you will need a saucepan, water and eggs. Bring to a rolling boil over medium heat, and then remove the saucepan from the stove. Let the eggs sit for at least 10-15 minutes before submerging them in cool water to halt the cooking process.

Make sure your eggs are hard-boiled and cooled before you begin with the Easter dying.

How long can you keep hard-cooked eggs? According to the US Food and Drug Administration, we can use the eggs for up to one week, as long as they have been refrigerated.

How to Decorate Easter Eggs?

You can buy the Easter egg dye or prepare it at home. To DIY Easter egg dye, mix one teaspoon vinegar with 1/4 teaspoon of food colouring. Pour the colouring into 3/4 of a cup of water. It is advisable to use a different cup for each dye and ensure there is enough water in the cup to cover an entire egg.

If you want to add more colours, place the dried eggs in another colour, and repeat the process.

Once the eggs are dyed, you can continue to decorate them. There are many fun and easy ideas to decorate Easter eggs at home.

Watch Video: Easter Eggs Decorating Ideas

Egg dyeing is the perfect activity for toddlers, kids and adults during the Easter celebration. Place the eggs in your Easter baskets, incorporating them into your holiday centrepiece or scattered throughout your house for your family’s egg hunt. Happy Easter!

