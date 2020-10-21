As the North Indians celebrate Navratri, Eastern India is celebrating Durga Puja 2020 even during difficult times. Both celebrations welcome Maa Durga and seek blessings from the goddess for growth and prosperity. The nine-night festival of Navratri welcomes Devi maa from teh first day whereas the real Durga puja starts from Maha sasthi. On this day many women apply mehendi and Alta on the palm of their hands whereas on the feet. There are many types of Mehendi popular amongst women Right from Arabic mehndi designs, simple backhand mehndi to Bridal Mehndi Designs, contemporary mehndi designs. If you are looking for easy Navratri Mehandi Designs, finger mehndi design, Navratri Full-Hand Mehndi Design, henna designs, Henna Patterns, Indian, Indo- Arabic, Latest Mehndi Designs, Mehandi, Mehandi Designs, we have your back.

While we are amid the coronavirus pandemic it is important that we avoid all kinds of get-togethers or meets that can turn into a hotspot for COVID-19 virus. However, to keep the spirits high you may want to deck and celebrate Durga Puja and Navratri with amazing Mehandi Patterns, mehndi designs and Alta designs as well. We have for you an amazing set of mehndi designs 2020, Mehndi Design Simple, Mehndi Design Video, Mehndi Designs, Mehndi Designs 2019, Mehndi styles, Moroccan Mehndi Designs, etc.

Check out some of the best Mehndi Designs, Popular Mehendi Designs, Simple Mehndi Designs, traditional mehndi designs. If you do not like mehndi we also have for you some interesting Bengali Alta designs that look amazing both on hands and feet. Alta is a traditional red coloured liquid used by women in Bengal to create intricate patterns on hands and feet very similar to Mehandi:

سبین شہزاد (@sabeen_x) on Oct 20, 2020 at 9:39am PDT

Beautiful Alta Pattern

All_about_beauty_by_Tanisha (@tanisha5145) on Sep 10, 2019 at 7:50pm PDT

Alta Design For Backhand

INDIA MASALA VLOGS (@indiamasalavlogs) on Oct 12, 2020 at 10:02am PDT

Feet Alta Design With Glitter

rajkumari (@dinash106) on Sep 30, 2020 at 9:44pm PDT

Red And White Hand Alta Design

Aradhyas kitchen (@aradhyaskitchen) on Aug 18, 2020 at 1:01pm PDT

Full Hand Mehendi Design

Kamal Prajapati (@kp_mehandi_art) on Oct 18, 2020 at 9:35pm PDT

Intricate Mehendi Design

alisha (@alishasaif4248) on Oct 21, 2020 at 9:42am PDT

Simple Mehendi Design

🌿 Henna Inspiration 🌿 (@henna___q8) on Oct 21, 2020 at 9:35am PDT

The idea is to get into the celebratory mood and dress up for the occasion even though we may not have the grand puja hopping celebration. You can hold virtual get-togethers and even check out pandal live streaming.

