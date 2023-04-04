Mumbai, April 4: The holy month of Ramadan 2023 is currently ongoing with Muslims across the world observing dawn-to-dusk fast to learn self-restrain and discipline. Muslims celebrate Eid, also known as Eid al-Fitr and Eid-Ul-Fitr, once Ramadan, also spelt as Ramzan, gets over. Eid al-Fitr is one of the two major festivals celebrated by Muslims worldwide. Hence, Muslims have started searching for Eid 2023 date online. Queries like "Eid 2023 date", "Eid 2023 date in India", "Eid 2023 date in Saudi Arabia" are being searched on Google. The date for Eid al-Fitr will be decided by the moon sighting. If you want to know Eid 2023 date or Eid 2023 moon sighting date or Ramadan Chand Raat date, find it below.

It may be recalled that Eid or Eid al-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal month, which comes after Ramadan. The Islamic calendar is based on lunar cycle. Therefore, a month lasts for either 29 or 30 days, subject to the moon sighting. Muslims in general and moon sighting committees, also known as Ruet-e-Hilal Committees, try to sight the moon on 29th of each month. This evening is also called Chand Raat in Indian subcontinent. If the moon is sighted, the ongoing month ends and a new month begins. In case the moon remains invisible, a new month commences after the ongoing month completes 30 days. Ramadan 2023: Date, Significance, Importance Of Fasting In The Holy Month Of Ramzan.

Depending on the moon sighting, Ramadan month began from different dates in different countries. Hence, the date for Eid 2023 moon sighting will vary in different countries. In countries where the fasting month started from March 23, such as Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, UAE, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Jordan, Oman, Qatar, Palestine, Turkey, Kuwait, Iraq, Lebanon, Egypt, Canada, US and UK, 29th Ramadan or Chand Raat shall fall on April 20. Depending on the moon sighting, Eid 2023 will be celebrated either on April 21 or April 22 in these countries. Here it may be noted that Muslims in India's Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala started observing Ramadan fast from March 23 since the moon was sighted there. However, Muslims in the rest of India welcomed Ramzan from March 24. Islamic Calendar 2023: From Ramadan to Eid al-Fitr and Bakrid, List of Muslim Festivals, Events, Holidays and Their Georgian and Hijri Dates.

In countries like India, Bangladesh, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa where Ramadan commenced from March 24, Muslims will gather for Eid 2023 moon sighting on April 21. If the moon is sighted, Eid 2023 in India and these countries will be celebrated on April 22. In case the moon is not sighted, Ramadan will complete 30 days on April 22 and Muslims will celebrate Eid on April 23.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2023 01:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).