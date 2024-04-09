Eid 2024 Moon Sighting Live Update at 3:15 PM: Preparations Begin to Sight Shawwal Crescent, Hari Raya Idul Fitri Date Announcement Soon

The preparations to sight Shawwal 1445 (Syawal) crescent moon have begun in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore. A final announcement on Idul Fitri, also known as Aidilfitri and Eid 2024, will be made shortly. Stay here with us to catch live news updates on Isbat session.

Mumbai, April 9: Muslims in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore will look for the Shawwal moon today, April 9, sighting of which will determine the Eid 2024 date and mark the conclusion of the ongoing Ramadan month. Eid, also known as Eid al-Fitr, Eid Ul Fitr and Hari Raya Idul Fitri, is celebrated by Muslims across the world on the first day of Shawwal month. Catch live news updates on the Eid 2024 moon sighting in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore here.

Like every month in the Islamic calendar, Ramadan will last for 29 or 30 days, depending on the moon sighting. The ritual of moon sighting is conducted on 29th of each month. If the moon is sighted on 29th, the ongoing month culminates and a new month begins from next day. If the moon is not sighted, a new month begins after the ongoing month completes 30 days. Eid Moon Sighting 2024 in Saudi Arabia: Shawwal Crescent Not Sighted, Muslims to Celebrate Eid al-Fitr on April 10.

Eid 2024 Date in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore:

The fasting of Ramadan began in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore from March 12. Hence, 29th of Ramadan occurs today, April 9. If the Eid 2024 moon is sighted today, the ongoing Ramadan month will conclude and Shawwal month will start from April 10. Eid 2024 shall fall on April 11 if the moon is not sighted today. In this case, the ongoing Ramadan shall conclude on April 10 and Shawwal 1445 will begin from April 11. Eid 2024 Moon Sighting: Shawwal Crescent Not Sighted in UAE, Qatar and Other Countries; Eid al-Fitr on April 10.

Muslims in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and other Gulf countries looked for the Shawwal crescent on April 8 (29th of Ramadan) because the holy month started in these countries on March 11. However, the moon remained invisible. Subsequently, it was announced that Eid 2024 will be celebrated on April 10 in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, Egypt and Palestine.

