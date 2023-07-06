Every year, Shia Muslims observe Eid al-Ghadir on the 18th day of Dhul Hijjah, the last month of the lunar-based Muslim calendar. The holiday falls on July 6 this year. The religious celebration, also known as Eid-al-Ghadeer, is named for the occasion when Ali ibn Abi Talib, the Prophet Muhammad's cousin, was chosen to serve as a leader and religious authority after the Prophet.

Eid al-Ghadir 2023 Date

Eid al-Ghadeer 2023 will be celebrated from July 6 to July 7. This Year's Haj Was Held in Sweltering Heat, and for Those Serving Pilgrims There Was Little Relief.

Eid al-Ghadir History

Ten years after the Prophet Muhammad (saw) asked his followers to accompany him on his final journey from Mecca to Medina, the story of this Eid begins. The Prophet and his companions reportedly halted at a lake three miles from Al-Johfa on their way from Mecca to Madina following the last hajj. Then, in Ghadeer Khuum, a location halfway between Mecca and Medina, the Prophet came to a stop. He declared that Imam Ali was his chosen successor to lead Islam after him in front of a large crowd, according to beliefs of Shia Muslims.

It is believed that a verse of the Quran was disclosed to Prophet Muhammad at Ghadir Khumm, which stated, “Oh Apostle! Deliver what has been sent down to you from your Lord, and if you do not, you have not delivered His message (at all); and Allah will protect you from the people.” Following this, Prophet Muhammad named his successor. July 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Guru Purnima, Fourth of July and Muharram; Get the Complete List of Important Dates in the Seventh Month.

Eid al-Ghadir Significance

The Shias celebrate Eid al-Ghadir on Dhu al-Hijja 18, the day Prophet Muhammed is said to have designated Ali as his succesor and the Imam after himself in accordance with a divine directive. Eid al-Ghadir, which commemorates the anniversary of a significant occasion, is observed by Shia Muslims globally. This event commemorates the crucial gathering at Ghadir Khumm, where Prophet Muhammad named Hazrat Ali as his successor and the first in the long line of hereditary Imams, in accordance with Shia belief, tradition, and interpretation of history.

This is an important event in Islamic history as, according to the Shia tradition, on this day, Prophethood ended, and the Institution of Imamate began, with Imam Ali being chosen as the "first" of twelve Imams who would continue to provide guidance and authority in Islam. Eid al-Ghadir 2023 Mubarak!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 06, 2023 09:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).