While each year is filled with various festivals and events, some months are more eventful than others. As we enter 2023, we are sure to be excited to make the most of the festive season, long weekend opportunities, and, of course, spend some quality time with our families. One month is known to be fairly low on festivals, so the opportunities for holidays are bleak in July. A quick peek at the July 2023 Festivals Calendar tells us that the month of July only has three major observances for Indians — Guru Purnima, Islamic New Year and the mourning period of Muharram.

July begins with an essential observance of Guru Purnima, which is the Indian version of Teacher's Day and is focused on celebrating the teachers and guides who have made our lives easier. Guru Purnima is the birth anniversary of Veda Vyasa — the author of the Hindu epic Mahabharata — and is also known as Vyasa Purnima.

Complete July 2023 Festivals Calendar

Date Day Festival/Event July 1, 2023 Saturday Canada Day (Canadian Independence Day) July 3, 2023 Monday Guru Purnima July 4, 2023 Tuesday Fourth Of July (American Independence Day July 19, 2023 Wednesday Islamic New Year/Al Hijra July 28, 2023 Friday Muharram/Day of Ashura

Besides this, the observances and celebrations in July are fairly limited. While the month brings the Islamic New Year, it is not as grandly celebrated as Eid. This is also because the Islamic New Year also marks the 10-day mourning period of Muharram. The commemoration focuses on various stories from the Holy Quran. During this time, Shi'a Muslims mourn the tragedy of Ḥusayn ibn ʿAlī's family.

There are, however, a few lesser-known international observances in the month of July. For starters, July 7, 2023, will be commemorated as International Peace and Love Day. July also has the celebrations of Canada Day — the country's independence day — and Fourth Of July, which marks the day that the United States became independent and is a fun and festive affair.

