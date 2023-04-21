New Delhi, April 21: Ruet-e-Hilal committees in different parts of India will meet today to sight the moon, a sighting of which will decide when ongoing Ramadan month shall end and Shawwal month would begin. The moon sighting is also conducted to determine Eid Ul Fitr 2023 date in India. Muslims celebrate Eid Ul Fitr or Eid on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar. We at LatestLY ready to provide you live news updates on Eid Ul Fitr moon sighting in India tonight, which is also called Chand Raat. Stay with us to get accurate and instant updates on Shawwal crescent and Eid Ul Fitr 2023 date in India.

Each month of Islamic calendar, which is based on lunar cycle, completes either 29 days or 30 days, subject to the moon sighting. On 29th day of each month, Ruet-e-Hilal committee members and Muslims in general try to sight the moon. If the moon is sighted on 29th days of an ongoing month, the ongoing month ends and a new month commences. If the moon is not sighted, a new month begins after the ongoing month completes 30 days. Eid Ul Fitr 2023 Date in Saudi Arabia: Eid on April 21 as Shawwal Crescent Sighted in KSA.

Since ongoing Ramadan or Ramzan month began from March 24 in India, today (April 21) marks 29th day of the holy month. Therefore, Muslims in India will try to see the moon this evening. If the moon is sighted, Ramadan shall end and Shawwal month would commence. In this case, Eid Ul Fitr will be celebrated tomorrow, April 22 in India. Chand Raat Mubarak 2023 Greetings & WhatsApp Messages: Share HD Images, Eid Mubarak SMS, Wallpapers and Wishes With Family and Friends.

If the crescent remains invisible tonight, Ramadan shall complete 30 days tomorrow. Consequently, Shawwal shall begin from April 23 in India and Muslims will celebrate Eid Ul Fitr on the same day. Eid is one of the two major festivals celebrated by Muslims around the world. Watch this space to get Eid Ul Fitr moon sighting live news updates from India.