Eid, also known as Eid al-Fitr or the Festival of Breaking the Fast, is one of the most significant Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide. It marks the conclusion of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting and spiritual reflection observed by Muslims around the globe. Eid celebrations are marked by joyous festivities and acts of generosity, particularly towards children. Families dress in their finest attire, gather for special prayers at mosques, and partake in elaborate feasts. One cherished tradition involves giving gifts, especially to children, as a symbol of love and blessings. These gifts often include toys, sweets, new clothes, and money, known as "Eidi." The exchange of gifts fosters a sense of joy, excitement, and togetherness among families and communities, reinforcing the spirit of sharing, compassion, and gratitude that characterizes the Eid festivities. As you observe Eid al-Fitr 2024, we at LatestLY have brought together a collection of gifting ideas to help you decide the best Eidi for the young kids in the family.

Toys

Choose age-appropriate toys that cater to the child's interests and preferences. This could include dolls, action figures, puzzles, board games, building blocks, or educational toys that promote learning and creativity.

Plushies (Photo Credits: pickpik)

Books

Encourage reading and imagination by gifting children a selection of books. Consider Islamic storybooks, children's Quran, or age-appropriate literature that aligns with their interests and fosters a love for reading.

Children's Books (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Clothing

Gift children new Eid outfits or traditional attire that they can wear during the celebrations. Opt for colourful and festive clothing that reflects the joyous spirit of Eid, such as traditional ethnic wear or stylish modern outfits.

Kids in Matching Outfits (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Art and Craft Kits

Nurture their creativity with art and craft kits that allow children to explore their artistic talents. Choose sets that include drawing materials, colouring supplies, DIY craft projects, or pottery kits, providing hours of entertainment and creative expression.

Art and Craft Kits (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Games and Puzzles

Select fun and engaging games or puzzles that promote cognitive skills, problem-solving, and social interaction. Consider board games, card games, or jigsaw puzzles that the whole family can enjoy together, fostering bonding and laughter during Eid festivities.

Puzzle Solving (Photo Credits: Pexels)

These Eid gifts for kids combine entertainment, education, and cultural enrichment, making them meaningful tokens of love and joy during the celebrations. Wishing everyone Eid Mubarak 2024.

